Girl band Red Velvet's Irene is trending for wrong reasons. A stylish had accused Irene of harsh behavior and posted her experience on social media. Though the post did not mention Irene, it did not take long for the fans to come to a conclusion that the post was referring to Irene. This led to negative comments flooding against the Kpop singer, who then apologized to her fans for her rude behavior.

The issue became public with an editor and stylist putting up a post on Instagram explaining about an encounter with a celebrity. She said that the celebrity's harsh words and humiliation had brought tears in her eyes. She posted her story with hashtags #psycho and #monster.

This post led to a speculation among Kpop fans that it was either about Irene or Seulgi because the hashtags were the titles of the songs by both artistes. But fans started pointing out at Irene when the stylist deleted her previous post about her.

This resulted in netiznes demanding an apology from Irene and posted nasty messages against the Kpop idol. Following this, Irene wrote an apology letter on her Instagram account.

Irene Meets Stylist Personally and Apologizes

"I am sincerely sorry for hurting the stylist with my foolish attitude and careless words and actions. Getting to this spot involved help from many people who worked together with me, but my immature actions caused great hurt and I regret that and am reflecting," Irene wrote. She promised to be cautious about her actions in the future.

Irene's agency SM Entertainment also issued a statement and confirmed that Irene had personally met with the stylist. The statement said that Irene had sincerely apologized for hurting the stylist with her careless attitude.

"Our agency feels responsibility for this incident, and we do not forget the hard work of all the representatives and staff who work together with our company and our artists. We will work hard so that this does not happen again to the people we work with. We once again apologize for causing concern to many people," said the SM Entertainment statement.

After SM Entertainment issued the statement, the stylist deleted her post written against Irene. Reports claim that the stylist had worked in the entertainment industry for 15 years. It is also said that she had the audio recording of Irene using harsh words against her. However, with an apology, the issue has been sorted out and the stylist has deleted her post and evidence of the incident.