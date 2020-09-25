Some people know what they want to do early in life and hold onto those dreams into their adult years. If they're lucky, they're able to make that dream into a career. Similarly, American Record producer Dewayne Kennemer aka WayneOnABeat too worked on his passion for music and today is one of the successful record producers in The States.

Starting his career as a producer back in the year 2008, Dewayne developed a fondness towards music while he was in middle school. He started by playing the xylophone and transitioned to alto saxophone in high school which was the first step towards chasing his dreams.

While Dewayne always enjoyed the music he was curious at the same time with the thought of creating his own music someday. Soon after trying his hands on various tools and techniques, Dewayne started posting his instrumentals on myspace, which really was the start of his music career. Later, when myspace started to die, Dewayne knew he had to get his music in front of more people which led him to create a SoundClick account, and ever since then, he is paving his way to success and how.

Owing to his immense talent and hard work, soon Dewayne got an opportunity to network and work with different artists across the globe like Gucci Mane, YK Osiris, Jelly Roll, Lightshow, Skitzkraven, Caskey, Steven Cannon, Lil Xan, and here recently Polo G latest single DND.

Dewayne Kennemer is not just a record producer but also successfully manages a production team named Street Empire. It came into the picture when Dewayne started hosting Facebook Live chat on a tool called Tiny Chat where several producers would join and Dewayne would critique their instrumentals and have the opportunity to play some of his own. With this, Dewayne started to network and collaborate with other producers. His team included Louie Montana and Vontae Thomas who would always join Dewayne and soon they started collaborating on several tracks which led to the idea of creating a super producing group in 2012. Since then, Street Empire has over 20,000,000 plays on its website and as a team, they have placed with Chris Brown, Logic, Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, Wale, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Jaquese, IDK, and many more.

Dewayne Kennemer aka WayneOnABeat is quite popular on social media. He makes sure to keep his fans engaged with content on a day to day basis that keeps everyone hooked. Dewayne is currently busy working on his future projects that are currently under wraps.