Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dated for two years before they walked down the aisle on May 2018. The royal couple took their vows in St George Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom on May 19. They were introduced to each other through some friends and started dating and got engaged in November 2017.

Here is a quick recap and a timeline of the royal couple's relationship:

July 2016 was when the duo met for the first time in London. Meghan Markle in October 2017 revealed this piece of information in an interview for Vanity Fair.

In November 2016, Kensington Palace issued a statement that confirmed that the couple were dating. This statement issued by the communications secretary had explained the kind of abuse and harassment Meghan was going through. The statement was stern and had called for an end to these kinds of harassments. "His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public," was a part of the statement that was issued. The statement also had information about how Harry feels disappointed that he wasn't able to protect her and he also worries for his girlfriend's safety.

In January 2017, it was reported that Meghan had met Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte.