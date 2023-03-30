REBASEgg Launches Early Access to AR Modelled WEB3 Rewarding App

REBASEgg takes a step further by using blockchain technology to create a unique and rewarding experience for users, while NFTs provide a unique and verifiable digital asset that can be traded and exchanged among users.

Rebase.gg is an AR Adventure and Web3 lifestyle application that lets you explore, collect, and redeem exclusive digital rewards in real life. Navigate through a world of opportunities ready to be claimed every day. Whether it's event tickets, merchandise, coupons, or anything else you could imagine, there will always be something for you to find.

Rebase's core mechanism of geolocation technology essentially layers the virtual world over the real world. Combined with the application of AR, Rebase is able to gamify the NFT minting experience into an immersive and engaging form of a treasure hunt. Different NFTs will be limited to different real world locations. This means that Rebase users will need to physically move around in the real world, locating and tracking down the NFTs they wish to mint.

In the first phase the application will only support the Solana blockchain network. In the following phases other blockchains will be added -- Ethereum, BNB etc. Additionally, 3D and AR modules will be added to the EchoPath Layer/ + App. Also the platform's native token $IRL will serve in the Governance, Staking, Earning/Rewarding era. The application has a huge potential to grow in the space, with its token launch nearing very soon so users can expect a decent airdrop/bounty rewards by using the app, for which they have to join their Discord server to get access to limited number of activation code.

Comparatively, it can compete with PokemonGo from web2 ecosystem and Sandbox/Axie Infinity from the web3 ecosystem. It's easy to use, it's fun, and it rewards you for doing what you love. So why wait? Visit Rebase.gg today and start exploring the world of web3. Who knows what treasures you might find along the way!