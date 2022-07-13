Realms of Ethernity Unveiled at Singapore's World Blockchain Summit

Decentralised Investment Group (DIG) will be heading to Singapore this week, to take part in the 20th global edition of the World Blockchain Summit (WBS) as headline sponsor.

DIG, a Dubai-based award-winning multinational conglomerate that builds, develops, invests and scales breakthrough thinking inside the realm of blockchain products, will be taking part along with its metaverse gaming company, XYZZY, which is revolutionising the gaming industry through its use of blockchain technology.

DIG and XYZZY will be present among more than 700 of the world's leading crypto and blockchain influencers, policymakers, government stakeholders, and curated investors.

DIG and its international subsidiaries, including XYZZY, have firmly established themselves as industry leaders when it comes to using blockchain solutions to revolutionise the decentralised investment ecosystem, shaping the future of Web3, the online ecosystem, and digital business landscape, both in the MENA region as well as worldwide, while consistently exhibiting digital excellence.

Led by Haydn Snape, CEO and Managing Global Partner, DIG will be showcasing its Miami-based GameFi subsidiary, XYZZY, at WBS, which will be held at Singapore's Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center on July 14 and 15.

"Unveiling XYZZY's most anticipated project of the year at such an elite gathering with the movers and shakers of our industry has us very excited, and we're very eager to show the community how revolutionary our triple-A quality, massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Realms of Ethernity really is, and how much it will be disrupting the metaverse gaming industry," says Snape, who will be among a ground-breaking line up of speakers when he addresses attendees through a keynote presentation that will look at how MMORPG's are redefining the gaming industry.

Realms of Ethernity (RoE), currently being developed by XYZZY and powered by DIG, has had the gaming industry enthralled with its polished, rich, third-person open world built in Unity 3D and its stunning audio-visual quality.

Fans, blockchain enthusiasts, potential investors, and attendees can take a look at how far RoE has come ahead of its alpha release, slated for end of the XYZZYyear, by visiting booth #A30 at the summit.

Built with blockchain technology and inspired by World of Warcraft, the virtual, mythical world of RoE will be a rich gaming experience filled with hundreds of immersive and action-packed games, where players can explore vast and varied worlds, complete quests, discover hidden treasure and embark on incredible adventures. The game boasts a strong design ethos courtesy of Hanoi-based game development subsidiary Wild Thunder Game Studio in Vietnam, a world-class gaming studio powered by blockchain technology under XYZZY and DIG and home to over 60 2D and 3D game artists and game developers.

"We are excited to be bringing XYZZY and Realms of Ethernity to Singapore and proud to have DIG be headline sponsor of the World Blockchain Summit," says Snape. "We are part of the future of this industry, and taking a strong role in revolutionising the way it can transform businesses and government functions, so to be part of this important group of investors, technology leaders, crypto enthusiasts, blockchain developers, government representatives and gaming fans is exactly where we're meant to be."

Snape will be presenting his keynote among panel discussions, investor meet-ups, project showcases and a host of networking opportunities. Sharing Realms of Ethernity with this community, he said, is DIG's and XYZZY's main objective, as the game promises to forever change the future of blockchain gaming in the metaverse.

"DIG has demonstrated incredible results when it comes to futurizing industries and businesses and getting them to understand, embrace and engage so that they fit into the future," says Snape. "This includes developing new financial architecture and interfaces born out of Web3 thinking, which include innovations like gamification, metaverse compatibility and the like."

Considering that the Asia-Pacific region accounts for more than 50 per cent of all gamers worldwide - there are more than 1.5 billion gamers in the Asia-Pacific region and Singapore is becoming the gaming capital not only of the region but soon of the world - Singapore is in a prime spot for growth opportunities, innovation opportunities and global partnerships. In 2019 alone, Singapore invested $327.2 million in games, and gamers on average spent 7.44 hours per week playing video games. According to the Singapore Games Association, the local video game market reached $130 million last year and will hit a further $138 million by 2024.

"These figures tell us that like Dubai, Singapore is primed for growth," says Snape. "Singapore went from 500 gamers in 2007, to more than 1.4 million ten years later. It's a fast growing market and it's exactly where companies like ours need to be."

About World Blockchain Summit

World Blockchain Summit is a global series of elite gatherings that takes place in 16+ destinations across the world. It connects global blockchain gurus and technology players in this space including emerging startups â€“ with regional businesses, government authorities, IT leaders, tech entrepreneurs, investors and blockchain developers.

About Decentralised Investment Group

Decentralised Investment Group ("DIG") is an award-winning multinational blockchain technology conglomerate holding company headquartered in Dubai and committed to making impactful investments within blockchain.

DIG seeks out exclusive investment opportunities within the metaverse space and turns them into industry-leading products aimed at disrupting the landscape. With offices in Dubai, Miami, Warsaw, Mumbai, Hanoi, Manila and Nassau, DIG uses blockchain solutions to revolutionise the decentralised investment ecosystem. DIG's subsidiaries include, but are not limited to:

XYZZY , a Miami-based metaverse GameFi company bridging the virtual world with the physical, through the work of a team of a team of 250+ programmers and tech savvy staff in key emerging markets, providing iconic brands an entry point into the future;

About XYZZY

Miami-based metaverse gaming company XYZZY, powered by multinational blockchain technology conglomerate Decentralised Investment Group of Dubai, is bringing together the world of gaming with the world of decentralised finance through revolutionary blockchain technology.

With the development and launch of a number of notable and uber popular blockchain games like Realms of Ethernity under its belt, as well as its expertise in NFT digital assets, virtual land, tokenized ownership, and other crypto products, XYZZY has already proven itself to be a leader in the blockchain gaming space, bridging the virtual world with the physical world to disrupt the play-to-earn digital game ecosystem as we know it.