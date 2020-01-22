We all know that Realme, a sub-brand of Oppo, has already teased launch of an affordable fitness tracker soon in the market. In order to heighten the curiosity ahead of its launch, Realme India CEO Madhav Seth has now teased some glimpses of the upcoming watch while launching Realme 5i in the country. Weeks after, the forthcoming fitness watch has been leaked via a press render, teasing many of the things about it you would be eager to know.

The render, published on Chinese social media Weibo and spotted by GizmoChina, teases that the upcoming Realme watch would be named Sayhat. Half of the name is written in Devnagari, which clearly shows that Realme is targeting Hindi-speaking people mostly in India. Sayहत in English means fitness, which the watch must be looking at. The color spotted in the image has the same yellow Seth was wearing on his wrist. The eye-candy color explains that Realme would be targeting millennials looking for an affordable substitute to Xiaomi's Mi Fit branded fitness tracker. Mi Fit branded fitness bands have already become quite a phenomenon in Asian, North American and many European countries.

The image also shows that Realme Sayhat would come with a touchscreen display which is quite identical to the Mi Band 2 display. Unlike Xiaomi's latest fitness tracker Mi Band 3, Realme Sayhat features a monochrome display, hinting that the upcoming smart band would come at a price tag much below the Mi Fit 3 and similar to Mi Fit 3i. However, the Realme fitness tracker might instead come with a heart rate sensor that the Mi Band 3i lacks.

As Seth claimed in one of his monthly podcasts, we believe the Realme Sayhat would come with a few new features that would help it stand out from the crowd.

We expect it to come with an OLED display and support Bluetooth 4.2 LE connectivity. The design of the band teases the bands could be removable and to gain an edge in the market, Realme might come with multi-color options.

Debuted in 2018, Realme has rolled out a range of affordable smartphones with impressive price-to-features ratio. Since its debut, the company has managed to create ripples all over Asia for its aggressive pricing strategy. In 2020, Realme is expected to roll out a series of IoT gadgets including an OLED TV at a throwaway price.