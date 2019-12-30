Fast charging has been around for quite sometime. Smartphone makers back in 2014 and 2015 used Qualcomm's Quick Charge technology to make the adapters that came with some of the high-end Android smartphones charge their relatively smaller batteries faster than what he had seen before. But the technology wasn't quite popular until OnePlus started to bundle its proprietary DASH Charger with the OnePlus 3 in 2016.

The original Dash Charger outputted 5 volts at 4 ampere, which translates to 20W and this was enough to charge the 3000mAh cell in the OnePlus 3 from 0% to 60% in a little over 30 minutes. However, over the past year we have seen phone batteries become bigger and fast chargers become even faster in order to charge the bigger batteries quickly. Plus, they are being bundled with mid-range and some budget phones as well thanks to manufacturers such as Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Realme.

Realme's 100W SUPERDART charger

The Oppo off-shoot brand, Realme started including a 20W VOOC charger starting with its budget Realme 3 Pro and higher models this year. The company has even gone ahead and bundled a 50W SUPER VOOC charger with its current flagship, the Realme X2 Pro that can charge the phone's 4000mAh battery from 0-100 in mere 30 minutes. Now, it looks like Realme is all set to step up the fast charging game with a 100W SUPERDART charger.

According to latest rumors doing the rounds, Realme has trademarked the name "SUPERDART" for its upcoming super fast charging technology. And if the rumors are to be believed Realme could be racing to reach a functional 100W fast-charging capability with SUPERDART. And since Realme and Oppo use the same tech basically we could also see it with Oppo smartphones in the future as well. But it's not yet confirmed. The news comes from industry insider, Mukul Sharma who shared the trademark listing for the SUPERDART name on his Twitter acaccount.

Xiaomi's rumored 100W charger

Realme's SUPERDART seems like a direct reply to another rumored 100W charging technology from another Chinese brand Xiaomi. However, Xiaomi is said to be bundling a 66W charger that got certified recently along with its upcoming Mi 19 flagship line up, which is actually a variant of the whopping 100W wired charging tech the company demoed back in March.

Meanwhile, along with Realme, Oppo and Xiaomi, Vivo is also said to be working on a 120W Super FlashCharge standard which it announced back in June. Although we are not sure where Vivo's 120W charging tech fits in and how far it is in development, but it should see the day of light next year.

Currently, the fastest charging smartphone in the world is the Oppo Reno Ace that comes with a 65W SUPER VOOC charger capable of charging the phone's 4000mAh battery in just around 27 minutes. But it now seems that the record won't stand longer.