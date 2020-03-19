Realme has been teasing a "new revolution" under the hashtag #realmenarzo as coming soon on its official Twitter handle and ever since the company posted the tweet, it has been keeping fans guessing as to what Narzo is all about.

Although there is absolutely no official word from the company itself, but a useful hint from industry sources suggest that the former Oppo sub-brand could be launching a new smartphone series called Narzo.

Realme will launch youth-centric Narzo series very soon

According to a report from 91mobiles citing industry sources, Narzo will be the name of a new smartphone lineup that will join Realme's existing Pro, X, U and C series, very soon. The report also suggest that the brand is going to launch the new series in India very soon.

With Narzo, Realme aims to take on its rival brand the likes of POCO and Redmi. A leaked promotional poster of the new series procured by 91mobiles shows a the words "bold", "unique", and "Gen Z" which suggest the new lineup of smartphones will be targeted towards the youth, and the funky and flashy design of the poster also points at the youth-centric nature of the brand.

As for the Narzo moniker, we still don't know what it means, but the source told 91mobiles that the brand could launch two models or variants of the first Narzo-branded device. The name forces us to believe that Narzo could take on the likes of Poco and the recently launched IQOO range of smartphone.

How the Asian smartphone market works

Meanwhile the dynamics of the smartphone market in Asia work quite different to those in Europe and America. The smartphone space is quite busy with hundreds of new players trying to tap in to the lucrative mid-range price segment which is dominated by Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo.

All three brands have their own respective sub-brands some of which, owing to their popularity and sales now function as independent brands in their own rights.

Narzo could become a sub-brand of a former sub-brand

Xiaomi recently repositioned its POCO brand as a separate and independently operating smartphone marque, while Realme spun off from Oppo to become the fourth largest smartphone vendor in India and the fasting growing smartphone brand in the world. Oppo's sister brand vivo (both are owned by the same parent company BBK Electronics) also quietly launched a sub-brand called iQOO which offers smartphones with flagship specifications such as the Snapdragon 865 SoC and capable cameras.

It will be interesting to see what Realme's plans are for Narzo, will it just be a series under the brand or will the former Oppo sub-brand position it as it's own sub-brand in the future because the way the smartphone industry works in Asia, and India in particular, you may never know.