False rumours about Jennifer Aniston has been making the rounds since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's split. A new tabloid now claims that the "Friends" star is back on dating after her reconciliation with Pitt failed.

"For a hot minute, it looked like Jen was going to end up back in Brad's arms. But it wasn't meant to be, so she's jumping into the dating scene and looking for the real thing," a source told Star, adding that Courteney Cox and Reese Witherspoon, who are close to Aniston, are helping her out finding the right man.

"She's told them she's ready to be set up on dates, and they're leaping at the chance to help out. They're both going through all of their contacts looking for eligible men," the source. "She's told them she's ready to be set up on dates, and they're leaping at the chance to help out. They're both going through all of their contacts looking for eligible men."

However, these claims were debunked by Gossip Cop.

Aniston's representatives have made it clear time and again that there was nothing between Pitt and Aniston. Despite this, some reports claimed that Pitt is taking their relationship with Aniston and are planning to marry. There have also been reports that Aniston was pregnant with Pitt's child.

On Friday, Aniston was photographed wearing a skintight pinstripe midi dress at the 2019 Variety Power of Women luncheon in LA. The 50-year-old stunned at the 2019 Variety Power of Women luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on Friday.