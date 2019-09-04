Resulticks, the real-time conversation marketing cloud, today announced plans to grow its local presence and partner ecosystem further in Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines in order to meet the growing demand from brands in Southeast Asia for advanced omnichannel marketing solutions.

According to a recent study by Resulticks, omnichannel delivery and engagement are a fast-growing priority amongst Southeast Asian businesses. Today, 82% of Southeast Asian businesses have taken the first steps to put in place a consolidated data backbone for the real-time delivery of individualized content across all relevant platforms.

Despite growing regional demand, many brands acknowledge the difficulties of carrying out effective and consistent omnichannel marketing with nearly four in 10 businesses facing too much data to manage and lacking data integration across systems. In addition, six in 10 organizations report that their current software vendors fail to meet expectations for multichannel campaign orchestration.

"Like many aspects of commerce in the digital age, omnichannel is an area of the tremendous opportunity that is often talked about but rarely done well," said Redickaa Subrammanian, co-founder and CEO of Resulticks. "As Southeast Asia continues its rise as a global economic powerhouse and local companies become more sophisticated, we will be here to serve as a key partner in their real-time customer engagement initiatives and business growth plans," she added.

Growing globally from Singapore

Given its strong foothold in South East Asia and India, as well as significant traction in the North Americas, Resulticks recently appointed Kulmeet Bawa as its Chief Operating Officer with a vision to drive momentum globally and address the latent demand that exists amongst B2B and B2C organizations alike. Based out of Singapore, Kulmeet will play a pivotal role in formulating global strategy and driving marketing and business development efforts. He brings more than 28 years of cross-functional experience working with brands such as Adobe, Microsoft, and Sun Microsystems and is known to challenge the status quo, embrace innovation, and digital transformation.

"Vibrant, dynamic, and one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, Southeast Asia presents an exciting opportunity for us to transform the way local brands engage with their audiences", said Kulmeet Bawa, Chief Operating Officer Resulticks. "In line with the region's aspirations to foster a collaborative innovation ecosystem, our expanded regional presence will build on Resulticks' commitment to partner with Southeast Asian brands in their omnichannel transformation," he added.

Partner Ecosystem

To support and drive growth, Resulticks will be working with partners across the region including Montivory in Thailand, and Cloudian in Singapore and The Philippines.

Omnichannel marketing powered by AI

Named by Gartner to its Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs for three consecutive years, Resulticks is a timely solution for the Southeast Asian marketplace where local brands highlight technology limitations and poor data integration across systems as their top two marketing challenges.

With Resulticks' omnichannel reach, brands can coordinate marketing campaigns across all relevant channels, including social media, emails, eCommerce platforms, mobile apps, SMS and digital assistants. Resulticks enables integrated campaigns by bridging the gap with offline channels using technology such as QR codes and location beacons in conjunction with robust customer data.

Resulticks also pairs robust customer data management capabilities with AI and machine learning to enable brands to better deliver seamless customer journeys and individualized interactions with customers in real-time.