Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are gearing up to host Red Bull Salzburg in the penultimate matchday of the UEFA Champions League. The defending champions have had a challenging campaign in Europe this season. At one stage, their chances of advancing to the next round looked slim, but a crucial win in their last match has kept their hopes alive.

A win against Red Bull Salzburg would almost secure their place in the next phase. Domestically, Real Madrid currently lead La Liga, but their form in the Champions League has been inconsistent. With three losses in their first six group-stage games, their chances of finishing in the top eight are slim.

Real Madrid Aim to Win Big

At this point, Real Madrid's focus is on winning the remaining matches, a goal that seems achievable given their recent improvement in form.

On the other hand, Red Bull Salzburg have been struggling throughout the season. The visitors are currently fifth in the Austrian Bundesliga and have managed just one win in their six Champions League matches, leaving them at the bottom of the points table in 32nd place.

With only two matches left, Salzburg face a near-impossible task of advancing to the next round. They must beat Real Madrid to keep their hopes alive, but the challenge is daunting, as Los Blancos are equally desperate for three points.

This clash promises to be intense, as both teams will deploy their best tactics to fight for their Champions League survival.

When and Where

The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg UEFA Champions League match will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, Jan 22. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Jan 23).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.