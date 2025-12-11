Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid are gearing up to host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday for the sixth matchday of the Champions League. After a setback in their last Champions League match, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be desperate to bounce back when they travel to face a struggling Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday.

Madrid started the season on a high, but recent weeks have seen their momentum falter. They've slipped from the top of the league and are heading into this clash following a 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo. However, Real Madrid's Champions League form has not been too worrying anymore for their opponents.

Big Match Ahead

Real Madrid sit fifth in their group with 16 points from five matches. After a humiliating loss to Liverpool, they bounced back dramatically with a 4-3 win over Olympiacos, thanks to a standout performance from Kylian Mbappé.

Still, with defensive injuries piling up, they could face a tough challenge against Manchester City.

The visitors, on the other hand, are ninth in their group with 13 points from five games — three wins, a draw, and a loss. City were stunned by a 2-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in their last Champions League match and will be desperate to right the ship when they take on Real Madrid.

Since that shock loss to Bayer Leverkusen, Manchester City have bounced back strongly, winning their last three league matches. That run of form will give them plenty of confidence as they look to claim a victory at Real Madrid's home ground.

When and Where

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, December 10. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Dec 11).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.