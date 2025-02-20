Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Real Madrid will aim to secure their spot in the Champions League round of 16 when they meet Manchester City for the second leg of this knockout tie. Both clubs have been dominant forces in European football in recent years, but this season has been challenging.

Typically meeting in the latter stages of the tournament, their poor group-stage performances forced them to fight for a place in the last 16. Carlo Ancelotti's side claimed a hard-fought 3-2 win at the Etihad in the first leg, marking their first-ever away win against City. Despite struggling and falling behind twice, Los Blancos showed resilience to turn the game around and finally won.

Doe-or-Die for the Giants

Although they hold a narrow one-goal lead heading into the home leg, Real Madrid knows the job is far from finished. The reigning Champions League winners anticipate an aggressive approach from Pep Guardiola's men, who need to win by at least two goals to advance.

Madrid enters this clash following a frustrating draw in La Liga, whereas City heads into the fixture full of confidence after a commanding 4-0 victory over Newcastle United. With momentum on their side, the English champions will be determined to stage a dramatic comeback.

Real Madrid has received a major boost before the second leg, with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba rejoining team training and expected to be available for selection. However, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal are still sidelined.

For Manchester City, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake are expected to return to the squad after being rested for their league match against Newcastle United. However, Manuel Akanji has now joined Oscar Bobb and Rodri on the injury list.

When and Where

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, Feb 19. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Feb 20).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.