Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch Champions League Quarterfinal Match Online in the US, UK and India

The football world is eagerly awaiting the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals clash between Real Madrid, the perennial powerhouse of Europe with 16 titles to their name, and Manchester City, the reigning champions who ousted them from their throne. The big ticket match is scheduled for April 9 in Madrid.

Manchester City, having won their maiden Champions League title last year, have continued their dominant form. Their confidence got a boost with a thumping 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the semi-finals at the Etihad Stadium. The prospect of seeing Pep Guardiola, one of the top coaches in the world, being spurred on by a formidable rival adds an extra layer.

Big-Ticket Match

Manchester City's motivation has been heightened by their triumphant campaign last year, securing the Premier League title, Champions League, and FA Cup, reinforcing their status as a dominant force.

Nonetheless, it's evident that the 16-time champions are determined to retaliate. Also, the addition of Jude Bellingham to their ranks cannot be underestimated.

Defender Joško Gvardiol's availability for Manchester City is uncertain after sustaining an injury and being substituted at half-time during the 4-2 victory against Crystal Palace. However, Ederson, who is now fit, might replace Stefan Ortega in goal for the visiting team.

On the other hand, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti might consider starting Brazilian defender Éder Militão, who has recently recovered from an injury.

Real Madrid and Manchester City have faced each other on 12 occasions in the past. Real Madrid emerged victorious in only 4 of these encounters, while Manchester City won on 5 occasions. Also, the teams ended up in a draw on three occasions.

When and Where

The Champions League quarter-final match between Real Madrid and Manchester City will take place on April 9, Tuesday.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. CET local time in Spain, which is 3 PM ET or 12 PM PT in the US and Canada | 8 PM BST in the UK I 12:30 am IST in India (April 10, Wednesday) I 5 AM AEST in Australia (April 10, Thursday)

How to Live Stream

Viewers in the US can watch the UEFA the Champions League quarter-final match between Real Madrid and Manchester City live on Paramount+. Live streaming of the match will be also available on Paramount+. Fans can also follow the CBS Sports App

Fans in India can watch the Champions League quarter-final match between Real Madrid and Manchester City on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD channels.