Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Reigning champions Real Madrid are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The Santiago Bernabéu will set the stage for the first leg of this all-Madrid encounter, marking the 10th time these city rivals have faced off in the competition.

Historically, Carlo Ancelotti's side has held the edge in their head-to-head record, but Diego Simeone's men will be desperate to put up a fierce challenge against Los Blancos. Meanwhile, Real Madrid head into this fixture after an unexpected and humiliating setback in their last match against Real Betis, a loss that saw them drop to third place in La Liga.

Defending Champions Want to Make a Statement

While the loss dealt a blow to their domestic title ambitions, they must shift their focus to this crucial European battle against their biggest rivals. Atletico Madrid enter the clash in strong form, having gone unbeaten in their last ten matches across all competitions.

Their recent success has seen them climb to second place in La Liga, capitalizing on Real Madrid's recent slip-up. After playing out a thrilling 4-4 draw against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, they followed it up with a narrow 1-0 victory over Athletic Club in the league.

The two Madrid giants last faced off in La Liga just a few weeks ago. While Real Madrid controlled much of the game, they were forced to settle for a draw. In the Champions League, their most recent meeting came in the 2016/17 semi-finals, where Los Blancos triumphed 4-2 on aggregate.

Simeone's side has managed to win only two of their nine matched with Real Madrid in this competition. However, they have never succeeded in eliminating their city rivals from the Champions League—a record they will be eager to change this time around.

When and Where

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday, March 4. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Feb 12).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.