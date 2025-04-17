Real Madrid vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Arsenal will be traveling to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final after taking a massive 3-0 lead. Real Madrid face an mammoth task as they aim to make a rebound. It needs to be seen if the 15-time Champions League winners can pull off a dramatic turnaround on their home turf.

The Bernabeu has witness several historic comebacks in this competition, and fans are expected to create an electrifying atmosphere, more so because the stadium's retractable roof will reportedly be closed for the match. The media has fueled excitement around what could be a thrilling encounter, at least in theory.

Mammoth Task for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have a mammoth task as they trail Arsenal by three goals, and history is not on their side. The Spanish giants have only managed to beat an English club by four or more goals at the Bernabeu only twice, with the most recent being a 4-0 win over Tottenham in 2011.

The only other time was way back in 1975, when Real Madrid overcame a 4-1 deficit in the first leg against Derby County by winning 5-1.

However, the challenge posed by Arsenal is arguably even greater for Carlo Ancelotti and his squad. Over the weekend, Madrid managed a hard-fought 1-0 win against Deportivo Alaves, even after they were reduced to ten men for most part of the match after Kylian Mbappé was given a red card for a violent challenge in the first half.

As Real Madrid gear up to avenge their humiliating loss, Arsenal will try to stay focused at the Bernabeu and not get carried away by the magnitude of the occasion. Mikel Arteta will be desperate for his team to maintain their defense line, knowing how crucial it is to keep things tight defensively. The halftime score can prove decisive as conceding a goal before the break could give Real Madrid the momentum they need to bounce back into the match.

When and Where

The Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, April 16. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (April 17).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.