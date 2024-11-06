Real Madrid vs AC Milan Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Real Madrid will face AC Milan at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for their fourth UEFA Champions League group stage match on Tuesday. This game is crucial for both teams as they look to climb the standings. Real Madrid currently holds 2nd place with 6 points, while AC Milan is in 5th place with only 3 points.

Referee Slavko Vincic will oversee the match as Real Madrid aims to rebound from their recent 0-4 loss to Barcelona in El Clasico. Conditions at the Bernabeu are expected to be cold, with overcast skies. AC Milan, needing a win to keep their hopes of advancing alive, will be striving to avoid another defeat.

Big Match Ahead

Carlo Ancelotti, celebrated in Milan's fashion capital, won the trophy as both a player and a manager for the Rossoneri. Now regarded as one of the all-time greats, he has become a consistent winner of the competition with Madrid. However, the start of the 2024/25 season hasn't exactly gone his way.

Due to the tragic events unfolding in southern Spain, Madrid's La Liga match against Valencia was postponed over the weekend. As a result, their last match before Tuesday's encounter was a 4-0 loss to a dominant Barcelona in El Clasico on October 26.

Entering this match, Ancelotti's team has won two of their first three league phase games, with Vinicius Junior leading the way in a thrilling comeback victory, 5-2, over Borussia Dortmund in their most recent match.

Meanwhile, Paulo Fonseca has had a mixed start as Milan's manager, with their inconsistency in domestic play leaving them in seventh place in Serie A. However, they managed to secure their first league phase victory on Matchday 3, defeating Club Brugge 3-1 after previous losses to Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen.

When and Where

The Real Madrid vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Nov. 6).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Real Madrid vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Real Madrid vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Real Madrid vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Real Madrid vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Real Madrid vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.