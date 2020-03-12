The footballers and basketball players of Real Madrid have been quarantined as they were sent home after one of the club's basketball players tested positive for the new coronavirus or COVID-19, as reported by El Mundo on Thursday. As per latest reports, the Spanish La Liga has been suspended for two weeks.

Real were due to play Eibar on Friday

Real, who are due to play Eibar in La Liga on Friday without any spectators, and had already cancelled all pre-game media duties to prevent the spread of the virus, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The COVID-19 outbreak has claimed the lives of more than 4,000 people worldwide while it has infected over 119,000 people globally. The virus which originated from the city of Wuhan in Hubei province has spread to more than 100 countries.

