Read how sports brand 'Calciatori Ignoranti' grew its sound business during tough times of COVID-19

The aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak has brought many events on hold. Not just events, many offline businesses have faced the wrath of severe losses. When we talk about the sports industry, a lot of events and tournaments were called off. For many football fans, witnessing the game in a jam-packed stadium has not been less than a dream now. 'Calciatori Ignoranti', a sportswear brand that is into various other services like image-making, content creation and organizing events has gained tremendous momentum by increasing its online presence.

Originally founded on March 5, 2015, 'Calciatori Ignoranti' was officially registered in Italy as a sportswear brand in June 2020. With an array of products including t-shirts, sweatshirts, women's trousers and gadgets, the brand is adding a lot of trendy products to its online shop. Being a one-stop destination for the football community, 'Calciatori Ignoranti' provides time to time news about the sport and also manages many celebrities and athletes.

Leveraging on the digital aspects, the company's founder Luca Diddi said, "Many sporting events could not happen since last year. Our major focus has been strengthening digital aspects of our brand, and my team is truly working towards making the brand a global success." The sports brand so far has garnered great fanfare with more than a million followers on Instagram. Looking at the timely updates, it seems that the brand is bound to build a strong fanbase in the coming time.

As far as the football events go, 'Calciatori Ignoranti' is taking things at a gradual pace. With the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the sports company has pushed its events to September. "We will organize two football events in Rome and Milan later in September if the situation gets better", revealed Mr Diddi. However, the team working for 'Calciatori Ignoranti' has truly utilized lockdown in the best possible way by giving the brand much-needed exposure on the internet.