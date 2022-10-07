R'Bonney Gabriel: Texas Woman Crowned Miss USA; Rivals Say Pageant 'Was Fixed', Storm Off Stage Moments After Crowning

Contestants have claimed that the Miss USA 2022 was fixed after a Texas woman was crowned as the winner. R'Bonney Gabriel, who represented Texas, won the beauty pageant. She will now represent the US in the Miss Universe 2022.

Gabriel is the first Asian and Filipina American to win the Miss USA pageant but her victory celebrations turned ugly as participants stormed off the stage accusing the beauty pageant of being fixed.

Lee O'Keefe Claimed It was fixed

Contestant Heather Lee O'Keefe, one of the participants who claimed it was fixed, stated that she has evidence to prove her claim.

According to O'Keefe, Gabriel visited a plastic surgery spa â€“ that is part of the competition's prize â€“ nine weeks before the win was announced, and just hours after she was awarded the Miss USA title a glossy video was uploaded of her visit, reported Daily Star.

Gabriel Was Already Decided Winner of Miss USA 2021

O'Keefe also pointed out that she already knew of Gabriel's victory in advance. The pageant's director was photographed doing the winner's hair backstage, which endorses other contestants to believe that the beauty pageant was fixed.

Underlining that there was favoritism towards Gabriel O'Keefe seethed said, "Most of the Miss USA contestants feel very strongly that there was favoritism towards Miss Texas USA and we have the receipts to prove it."

The contestant also stated that they are putting their titles and reputations on the line. "That's how strongly we feel about believing and standing up for what is right."

Claiming that a lawsuit has been launched against the organizers of the competition, the participants stressed that "there are many of us who have even said we are willing to relinquish our titles to take this stand because that's how serious we are about this."

Responding to claims that the competition is rigged, Gabriel stated that if she knew, she would be the winner of the competition, she would not have participated in it. "I would never enter any pageant or any competition I knew I would win. I have a lot of integrity."

Read more