Ray Liotta Cause of Death: Goodfellas Star Was Weak and Unsteady Before Dying in His Sleep in Dominican Republic

Hollywood star Ray Liotta passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday. The Goodfellas actor was in the Dominican Republic for his upcoming film Dangerous Waters. The legendary actor left behind his fiance Jacy Nittolo, 46, and his daughter Karsen, 23.

Liotta, born in 1954, is known for his outstanding performance in a number of movies including Blow and Marriage Story.

Liotta Died in Sleep

The Field of Dreams actor died in a bed in Zona Colonial. Liotta's body has been shifted to a forensic institute in Santo Domingo.

So far officially, the cause of his death is not clear but Deadline reported that the actor died in his sleep. However, reports claimed that there is no suspicion of foul play.

Liotta, whose career breakout came in 1990 with Goodfellas, recently in an Instagram post plugged his new movie Cocaine Bear.

Liotta's Mother Had Left Him At An Orphanage

His mother had left him at an orphanage in New Jersey, soon after his birth. But six months later, he was adopted by a town clerk.

The actor recently finalized the shooting of Cocaine Beer, which could be released by February next year.

Liotta Had a Degree in Acting

The Miami University graduate had a degree in acting. He spent his early life in Newark, New Jersey and later moved to New York City.

"Ray looked slow and unsteady on his feet. He was noticeably pale and needed help from the valet putting on his jacket. His fiancÃ©e was carrying all the bags to help him out," a source who saw the actor in March told Daily Mail.

Tributes are pouring in as the news about his death broke. Goodfellas is considered to be one of his greatest films and had received six Academy Award nominations and one win.