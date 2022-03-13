Ravendex, Cardano-based project sets for 4th Exchange listing, NFT Staking Platform to Be Released

Ravendex, a fast-growing project built on the Cardano ecosystem has announced the listing announcement of $RAVE token on yet another crypto exchange.

Consequently, RAVE token users can buy & sell Rave tokens through the new exchange further increasing its adoption.

Rave token is already tradable on Bitmart, Sundaeswap, Muesliswap and on the smaller exchanges like p2pb2b and Minswap.

About Ravendex

Ravendex is a Cardano-based decentralized exchange (DEX) that allows cryptocurrency participants and investors to offer capital reserves on any native Cardano (ADA) token and create a market pair for someone else to swap the native tokens while utilizing the Cardano blockchain's safety and low fees.

Ravendex Objective

It is one of the first decentralized exchanges created on the Cardano blockchain. It is also the first exchange to utilize the Alonzo Hard Fork update on the Cardano Ecosystem. It smart contracts to deposit assets and collect interest as per rules.

Specialty of $RAVE NFTs

Ravendex has launched its NFT project. 2000 uniquely pixelated $Rave NFTs have real utilities in the Ravendex ecosystem, unlike many other projects.

Staking the NFTs are one of the highlighting features of this NFT project. Holders can stake $RAVE NFTs to endorse a project launching through their IDO. They can also list & sell their assets on other marketplaces. Stakers will win the $RAVE tokens periodically.

Rave NFT can only be purchased on third party NFT marketplace like jpg.store and you can purchase Rave token on Sundaeswap.

Staking Details

Users of the $RAVE NFT shall atleast hold 30,000 $RAVE in the same wallet and must stake at least $50 ADA in RAVEP, Ravendex's ISPO pool. More than $9 million in ADA have been staked in the pool.

This is how Ravendex is generating utility and value for its NFT project. Users can stake their NFTs for the following periods:

Two months

Four months

Six months

One year

The revenue can go upto 60% APY depending upon the amount of $RAVE token they hold in their wallets.

Ravendex is also working on an NFT gamification, giving Rave NFT and Token holders more places to stake their NFTs for an opportunity to generate higher rewards.

The company has on boarded more experienced Haskell and Plutus (both are smart contract programming languages, mainly for Cardano) engineers that would rush our DEX development to guarantee that we ship on the main net in the most limited conceivable time.