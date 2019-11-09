Rashmika Mandanna, who missed out an opportunity to work with Vijay in his upcoming untitled movie, seems to have blown over by Singappenney song from his recently-released movie Bigil. The actress shared good words about the number on her Instagram account.

"I don't know why but I had goosebumps listening to this song. The voice-the music-the visuals-and of course the actor. [sic]" She shared her views about the number on her social media account.

Singappenney one of the biggest hit numbers of 2019. The lyrical video of the track, which was released in June, has become a gigantic hit on YouTube by garnering 28 million views which holds mirror to its success.

The full video song was released on Friday, 8 November, on the YouTube page of Sony Music, the audio rights holder of Bigil. It has already got over three millions views. Rashmika Mandanna reacted after watching this clip.

'Singa Penne' is an ode to women community and dedicated to mothers, wives, sisters and friends. Apart from composing the song, AR Rahman himself sung the number, written by Vivek Velmurugan.

The beautiful composition, backed by well-written lyrics, synced well with AR Rahman's voice which instantly struck the chords of the audience of all age.

Rashmika's Lost Opportunity

By her own admission, Rashmika Mandanna was approached by the makers of Vijay's upcoming film, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64, in the initial stages of casting. However, she was not contacted for further discussion, leaving her disappointed. Finally, the offer went to Malavika Mohanan.

The actress is keen to work with Thalapathy and hopes to share screen space with him in future. On the other hand, she is busy with multiple projects. Rashmika is working on Karthi's Sulthan and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru along with Allu Arjun's untitled flick.