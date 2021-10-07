Rashida Tlaib Hypocrisy Exposed: Says She's Wearing Mask Only Due to a 'Republican Tracker'

Michigan Democrat Representative Rashida Tlaib was caught on camera admitting she was only wearing a mask because a "Republican tracker" was following her.

It's All for Show!

The congresswoman made the admission while speaking to a maskless attendee at an event in Detroit featuring Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge. Tlaib was speaking to an unmasked man who thought he was being scolded for being 'the one unmasked guy'. He quickly put on a mask.

"Oh, no. Oh, not you!" Michigan Representative Tlaib said.

She then pulled her black N95-style mask away from her face, pointed to the camera and said: "No, no, noâ€”I'm just wearing it because I've got a Republican tracker here."

The video of the exchange was posted by the Washington Free Beacon on Wednesday. The identity of the Republican tracker is not yet known.

Similar Controversies in the Past

Tlaib faced criticism in August when she was caught without a mask at a wedding in Dearborn, Michigan, reported The Washington Examiner. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the time instructed face masks in indoor venues.

The situation on Monday was similar to that of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez last month, who was captured on video not wearing a mask outdoors while protesting on the steps of the Capitol but quickly put on her mask for a photo-op, reported the Daily Mail. She immediately removed the mask after the image was captured of her with other progressives protesting the end of the Covid-era eviction moratorium.

Social Media Reactions

Netizens were quick to spot Tlaib's lie and called her "hypocrite." Jesse Kelly, a conservative radio host tweeted, "None of the people telling you to worry about coronavirus are actually worried about coronavirus."

One comment read, "Another "rules for thee but not for me" #Hypocrite? Not surprising! Vote out the #Leftist #Socialist #Squad!" Another comment read, "She's a Trash Dump! Stupid Dems think it's all a show for them."

One internet user wrote, "Another Washington faker, kinda like we are watching a movie." Another wrote, "So now we have video of Talib and AOC only wearing masks for the cameras. Which squad member is next?"

"The idiotic squad keeps showing their contemptible lack of moral standards and great lack of common sense," shared one user.