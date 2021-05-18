Rashida Tlaib Accuses Biden of Taking Orders from Israel Instead of Condemning Netanyahu's Actions

Democrat Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib has shown her displeasure again Joe Biden's stance and has accused him of "taking orders" from Israel amid the worsening conflict between Israel and Palestine. Tlaib on Monday said that Biden instead to taking decisions on his own has been "taking orders" from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

She has also appealed to the Biden administration condemn Israel's actions and stand for Palestinians' human rights during this moment of crisis. Tlaib also described Netanyahu's policies towards Palestinians as another kind of "discrimination" and "racism" and said condemned it saying that the Biden administration should immediately take steps to stop it.

Tlaib Slams Biden

In an interview to MSNBC's The Reid Out, Tlaib slammed the Biden administration for not doing the adequate to stop the growing violence between Israel and Palestine. "It's shocking. The hypocrisy of us saying that we need to be stewards of human rights, except for Palestinians," Tlaib said during the interview on Monday evening.

She also accused the Biden administration of taking orders from Israel. "They're taking orders from Netanyahu who is on corruption charges from stealing from his own people, the people he's supposed to be representing," she said.

She, however, didn't stop there. Tlaib said that Biden was also less openly critical of Netanyahu's government than several Israeli media and citizens. She urged Biden to speak and do something to stop the ongoing conflict to save the lives of Palestinians. "I hope that my President, our President, speaks up and speaks truth about what exactly is happening because I know they know, and I know they're enabling it by sitting there and saying these kinds of passive language that is not going to hold a lawless, very much a corrupted country right now that is set in apartheid [accountable]," Tlaib said.

Tlaib's Concern

Tlaib's concern is that if no intervention is made now, the tension could further escalate and result in more violence between Israel and Palestine. It has already been more than a week that Israel and the Hamas have been charging a barrage of rockets at one another that has resulted in damage of both lives and property.

Tlaib said that the Biden administration is "enabling" Israel with "passive language" that will not hold Israel accountable for its actions. She also called Israel a "lawless," "corrupted" nation that is "set in apartheid."

"Enough, President Biden," Tlaib said. "You will not do this on our watch. You have to speak out against this violence in a very aggressive way that holds Netanyahu and his leadership accountable," he stressed.

Tlaib's criticism comes after Biden last week spoke in a much lighter tone about the ongoing crisis. The Michigan Democrat Rep said that Biden should instead have stressed more on the ongoing violence and condemned Israel's actions. She said that such supportive statements by the Biden administration have only applied to "Israeli citizens that have a certain faith."

Tlaib made similar comments in a statement that she signed last week along with two other Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and André Carson of Indiana. "We continue to provide the Israeli government with over $3 billion in military aid every year—with no conditions or accountability for wanton human rights abuses and continuing illegal seizures of Palestinian land," the statement said. "It is long past time we finally take action to protect Palestinian human rights and save lives."