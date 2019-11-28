Melvin Nicholson, a UK based landscape photographer captured a spectacular shot of a fogbow, which is called as a 'white rainbow' over a moor in western Scotland. He captured the rare weather phenomenon while he was exploring Rannoch Moor, near the village of Glencoe in Scotland.

I Knew I captured something special

Nicholson revealed that it was his friend who suggested him to click a picture of a beautiful tree and when he went there with his camera gear, he was lucky enough to spot the fogbow and clicked stunning images of it.

The tree is at the centre of the fogbow and it surely is a click of a lifetime and every photographer's dream. "I knew I had captured something fairly special when I realized how transient it was," said Melvin Nicholson told ABC News.

"I had been out in the morning with a friend who said he knew of this beautiful tree, the one in the center of the photograph I took. Then the sun started to rise behind us, burning off the mist, and at that point, the fog-bow appeared. I had never seen anything like it in my 10 years capturing landscape photos around the globe or even in my 44 years of life,'' the photographer summed it up.

What is fogbow?

According to the National Weather Service, a fogbow is a rainbow without the usual seven colours and is made up of a white band that appears in fog and is fringed with red on the outside and blue on the inside.

NASA mentions that fogbow's lack of colours is caused by relatively smaller water drops than those of coloured rainbows. Nonetheless, it surely is a visual delight to the lucky few ones who were fortunate enough to catch a glimpse of it.

The Fogbow picture is up for purchase

Photographer Melvin Nicholson has put the picture for sale on his official website for £100.00 – £150.00. He described the stunning and rare fogbow picture as, ''I was lining up a wonderful image of the tree in heavy mist when this unbelievably beautiful white rainbow known as a fogbow appeared. Having the lone tree available gave me that perfect opportunity to capture the final magical image.''

Check out his official website here for more details!