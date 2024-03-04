Rare Green 'Devil's Comet' to Illuminate Total Solar Eclipse Across North America, When and Where to Watch this Unique Celestial Event

As the countdown begins for a rare celestial spectacle, North America prepares for the impending total solar eclipse slated to grace the skies on April 8. Enthusiasts are abuzz with excitement as they anticipate not only the mesmerizing eclipse but also the potential sighting of the extraordinary "devil comet," known as 12P/Pons-Brooks.

What is Devil Comet:

Accompanying the total solar eclipse is the elusive "devil comet," a celestial marvel officially identified as 12P/Pons-Brooks. This city-sized comet hurtling towards Earth could provide a captivating visual display, potentially visible to the naked eye if it erupts before the moment of totality. The simultaneous presence of the comet during the eclipse adds an extra layer of anticipation and wonder for sky gazers across North America.

When and Where to Watch:

The total solar eclipse's path of totality, where the moon entirely obscures the sun, spans approximately 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide. It will journey from west to east, encompassing northern Mexico, various US states, and eastern Canada, including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

With April typically yielding less favorable weather compared to the August 2017 eclipse, enthusiasts are advised to consider locations with higher chances of clear skies, such as Mexico or Texas. Planning ahead for timing, traffic, and accommodation is crucial, as the eclipse is expected to occur in the early- to mid-afternoon, with significant traffic anticipated in areas near the path of totality.

Dave Clark, founder of NationalEclipse.com, emphasizes the importance of prioritizing preferences when selecting a viewing location, taking into account weather conditions, proximity to the path of totality, and nearby attractions in case of cloudy skies. Safety precautions, including the use of eclipse glasses meeting ISO safety standards, are essential for a secure viewing experience.

From Mexico to Canada, prime viewing spots within the path of totality offer diverse experiences for eclipse enthusiasts, promising an unforgettable celestial event for all who partake in this extraordinary phenomenon.