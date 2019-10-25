Christian rapper TobyMac's son Truett died at the age of 21, a representative for the musician announced Thursday. The death was confirmed by the medical examiner's office in Davidson County, Tennessee on Wednesday.

A cause of death "has not been determined," Page Six reported. The circumstances of Truett Foster McKeehan's death remain unknown. However, the 911 caller said that Truett had suffered from a cardiac arrest.

"Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night so there is no statement," a representative for the family said. "We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss."

TobyMac left in the middle of a week-long tour in Canada to join his wife and other children at the time of loss. TobyMac and his wife Amanda Levy McKeehan also share children Judah, Leo, Marlee and Moses McKeehan.

Truett Foster McKeehan wanted to be a rapper just like his father. The aspiring rapper already released songs and videos online under the stage names Truett Foster, truDog, TRU and Shiloh. He and his father together worked on various songs.

In a song released last year, TobyMac talked about how his relationship with his eldest son started changing when Truett left home.

"Now you won't take my phone calls, You won't text me back at all, I just wanna see you, I can't stand to see you gone," TobyMac raps in the song "Scars."

Last October, TobyMac told The Tennessean: "He moved to L.A. and he's making music and he's doing his thing... But to watch him go through that, and watch him get bruised, it's not easy. So that's one of the ways life has changed. In that song, I just want him to know he's not alone."

"I still believe a song can move somebody's heart," he continued. "And I think that's important. It's easy when you've been doing it a long time to grow cold to that. But I haven't. Every song I write, I still think, 'This is for someone out there.' That's the way I go about it."