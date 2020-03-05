Rapper Nicki Minaj's convicted husband Kenneth Petty is under federal custody as he failed to register as a sex offender. Reports claim that the rapper's husband surrendered before the police. As reported by TMZ, prosecutors suggested placing Petty on house arrest. But attorney agreed for the terms that Petty need not be under house arrest but directed the rapper's husband to wear an ankle monitor. He will be under partial supervision and cannot travel anywhere beyond South California and Petty has already submitted his passport.

The renowned rapper's husband will not be allowed to use any drugs. Petty is slated to attend next hearing on March 23. The Beverly Hills Police Department had taken Kenneth Petty to task in last November. He was directed by the cops to register as a sex offender in California. But then he got a bail for $20,000, state Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records, as reported by Page Six.

Petty registered as sex offender in NY

Kenneth Petty is already registered as a sex offender in New York. However, after coming out on bail, Petty failed to register as a sex offender in California, resulting in legal troubles. The 41-year-old Petty was convicted for attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl. Petty is known as a level-two sex offender in New York. He was convicted for attempt to rape in April 1995, the crime was committed in September 1994. This was a first-degree crime as this case pertained to 16-year-old girl.

When negative comments about Petty started flooding the internet, Nicki Minaj decided to support her husband and said that, he and the 16-year-old girl were in a relationship. "He was 15, she was 16 ... in a relationship. But go awf, internet, y'all can't run my life. y'all can't even run y'all own life."

The 37-year-old Minaj had married Petty in October 2019. On February 23, 'Super Bass' singer Minaj even shared a video of her with Petty rubbing her belly.

Though neither the rapper nor Petty have confirmed the pregnancy news yet, she keeps posting videos of her outings with husband Petty. It can be noticed that Minaj's brother Jelani Maraj was sentenced to 25 years of jail term on January 27, 2020. He was first charged with rape of a minor in 2015. He was sentenced to a minimum of 25-year imprisonment as the girl he raped was younger than 13 years.