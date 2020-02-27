Indian rapper Mukkta K has stunned her followers in a see-through blue bandeau top and raised temperatures to a whole new level. The musician cum model has lately set her Instagram feed on fire with topless and lingerie pictures and her popularity has only been soaring.

She captioned her picture: ''Leaves or Leave! Coz we made it trending! PC @shailendra_pardeshi.''

In the caption, the rapper seems to take a dig at Indian photographer Daboo Ratnani for allegedly copying her topless pose behind a leaf, which she clicked in 2019. The famous Bollywood photographer allegedly used a similar setup for a picture with actress Kiara Advani.

Rap career reaches new heights

Mukkta has taken the rap scene in Asia by storm by releasing new music albums quite often. Her music is a hit not only in India, but also in Singapore, Korea and Dubai. She released her latest album cover 'FU Ep' where she's seen completely naked and covered with currency notes. The album cover was one of a kind and fans appreciated her boldness in terms of creativity.

Her album consists of five songs such as, Kyuu Darr, Swagger, F**k You, Psycho and All I want. The lyrics have been penned by Mukkta, while others have contributed to the music.The album is expected to release in April 2020 around the world.

''FU Ep, consists of five songs each of a different genre from Korean Pop, Trap to Hip-hop and Dark Pop. The music is very new school and the videos are shot with very futuristic concepts.'' She further added, ''The album cover has my body covered in notes which is a very clear sign that in 2020, I am only gonna catch dollars and not catch feelings, period!,'' said Mukkta K on Instagram.

Fans are excited

Right after her album cover was released, fans took to social media saying they're excited for the new album and can't wait for its release. Several of them praised her rapping skills and a fan commented: ''Very much excited dear. Love your all songs always, be on top form that's why eagerly waiting this time.''