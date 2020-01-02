The Minnesota born rapper Lexi Alijai, who collaborated with Kehlani back in 2015 on her song "Jealous", was confirmed dead by her cousin Raeisah Clark on Facebook. "You're a legend. If you know or heard her music you'd feel chills". The cause of her death is still unclear however the time can be said to be the early hours of January 1, 2020.

LaMycha N Jett posted her reaction

Rest in paradise you'll never be forgotten. I'm so lost for words...my beautiful cousin with so much talent and unique soul Lexi Alijai its too soon" she posted. LaMycha N Jett posted her reaction on Facebook writing, " They say don't question God, but damn why you baby. This thing called life is crazy as hell. My heart is broken."

Before gaining recognition, she uploaded tracks of herself rapping over beats from songs by Drake, Tupac, Dej Loaf among others. The artist was on the rise in the industry since 2016, opening for much larger acts like Payboi Carti and Lil Uzi vert while releasing remixes of Bryson Tiller and Meek Mill tracks.

Lexi was the granddaughter of Roger Troutman

She had released several mixtapes and her full-length project, Growing Pains releasing in 2017. Lexi was the granddaughter of the Grammy-nominated-singer-songwriter Roger Troutman, founder of the Zapp band. "i'm angry 'im confused i'm heartbroken i'm angry i'm confused. i love you lexii. my baby was 21!" Kehlani tweeted after hearing the sad news.

Other artists in the music industry like rapper Wale, R&B singer Ari Lennox and Bas posted statements on their social media remembering Lexi's life. Distraught and short of words, Wale tweeted, "Lexii...my God man..."

MC Bas, who had worked with the deceased rapper wrote on Twitter, "This is so hard to comprehend. So young, talented, humble and gracious. I was positive it was only a matter of time before the world celebrated your talent and your character. RIP Lexii".