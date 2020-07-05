Around four months ahead of the Presidential elections in the US, widely known rapper Kanye West announced that he will be running for the prestigious role of the US President. The 21-time Grammy awardee informed netizens first, about his decision as he wrote on Twitter, " I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION," on Saturday.

Interestingly, West immediately grabbed the support from SpaceX founder and chief Elon Musk who on July 4, wrote on his Twitter handle, "You (West) have my full support", clearly declaring he is 'for West'. Later, the rapper was supported by his actress turned activist wife Kim Kardashian, who also tweeted an emoji of the US flag, declaring her support.

Kanye West for President

However, details over West's candidature are yet to be ascertained as he is yet to complete the paper works, while Biden and the acting President Trump have already started campaigning amid the pandemic situation. Meanwhile, many are seeing West's declaration to run for the President's position as a stunt to promote the shoe brand that he launched last month in June. Here's a tweet.

Also, even if there are any differences between West, Trump, and Musk – hardly any of it has come out in the open. The duo – West and Musk had earlier declared their support to President Trump. The acting US President also allowed Musk's Tesla plant in California, to operate during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Then what can this possibly be? West's announcement also comes amid nationwide protests over George Floyd's death. The fact that he was born in South America's Georgia, and the instincts that might have driven him to support the Black Lives Matter movement, also cannot be ruled out.

West Declared His Support for Trump in 2018

There have also been speculations over West's mental health since 2018 when he had suddenly declared his support to Trump. He had written, "You don't have to agree with Trump but the mob can't make me not love him," and many of his diehard fans had asked him that what was wrong.

Kanye West later also was seen wearing the 'Make America Great Again' cap, when he visited Trump in 2019, with Kardashian. Anything and everything is possible before the calendar turns to the election month, in the US. However, Trump and Biden are aggressively campaigning against each other, amid a situation that has slipped out of their hands, in terms of convincing masses, and moreover in terms of ways for the Americans to fight the pandemic, effectively.

Many netizens also asked Kanye West to "go back home" and added that "I hope this is not a joke". America that has been called as the 'developed nation' all these decades, is reeling under major crisis in almost all sectors, major ones include the economy, health, equipment and indeed a route map that it could have possibly used to lead the world out of the pandemic – given that it is a developed country. West's announcement can be a mere claim. If at all it is true, then the run-up for President can cause a major change in America, for which it is not ready yet.