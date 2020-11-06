Rapper and social media influencer Braxton 'Brax' Baker has passed away at the age of 21. The news of the female emcee's demise was revealed by her mother in an emotional farewell Instagram post. However, the reason behind the Virginia rapper's death still remains unclear.

Brax, whose real name was Braxton Baker, was a Richmond, Virginia-bred artiste and a social media influencer. Taking to her Instagram account, Brax's mother Letricia penned a heartfelt tribute for her daughter with a short clip. However, she did not specify the cause of her daughter's death.

She wrote alongside a video montage of Brax, "Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended. At the time of her ascendance, she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us."

She added: "Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art. She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels."

Her mother also revealed that the social media influencer was preparing for her next career endeavor. "Most recently she was in the process of forming her brand merging her loves for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn," the mother wrote revealing her daughter's recent project.

"Braxton knew that God was working through her, she had "vessel" and "gifted" permanently placed on her body. She knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God's timing. This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world. Braxton emphasized, I'm just delivering God's message, I'm here and it's all beyond me. My purpose is way way far greater than me," she concluded her emotional note.

Following the news of the star's demise, several fans and followers flooded social media with condolences. Many took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the late rapper, showering love and warmth through their messages.

One user wrote: "Anyone aware of how she'd passed? Looked up her legal name, Braxton Baker, &her stage name 'Brax' n have only found reports of her passing, none informing as to how. My condolences to her and her family, simply am curious! Brax deserves recognition &respect!"

One person tweeted: "Brax. Braxton baker. you're gone. and it's crazy. I hope heaven treats you well. I love you. always. rest in paradise baby." Another one wrote, "Her name was Braxton Baker aka #Brax she was a beautiful soul. I am told she passed. May she Rest In Peace #RIPBrax. Anybody know the cause of death?"

One user, mourning the loss of the star wrote: "I'm so sorry. May her loved ones find peace, comfort, & God's love in her memory." Another one tweeted, "Sending our condolences to her family and friends. Another young life taken too soon."

Brax is survived by her mother and four siblings. According to The Sun, in a 2018 SVGE Magazine interview, the late star opened up about building her brand and living a life full of creativity. Brax discussed the years she'd already spent building a vision for her brand, her deep religious values, and embracing the power of her creativity.

She had then said: "I have been using my creativity to build a unique brand for years. I've been directing my own shoots, directing my own videos, styling myself, writing poetry, writing articles, writing raps, choreographing dances, styling myself, and styling others like it was nothing for years. Now that I've embraced that power, I don't think the world is ready."

The 21-year-old rapper rose to fame with her 2017 mixtape 'VERSE(atility)' and it's safe to say that she was one of the rising hip-hop stars in the game. She was best known for her 2017 debut mixtape, and 2018 debut single and music video 'Lil B*tch'.