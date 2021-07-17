Rapper Coi Leray's Racy TikTok Video on Instagram Draws Backlash After 'Freestyle' Disaster

Rapper Coi Leray has made a huge buzz for her racy TikTok video post on Instagram. The rapper, who recently left fans gossiping over her freestyle disaster, has posted a sultry video rocking a printed thong bikini in which she is flaunting and shaking her perky derriere while standing on the bed. However, her Instagram followers aren't very interested in her sexy video post on the social media platform.

It seems Leray lost her cool due to her disastrous performance at the 2021 XXL Freshman freestyle last week. The video has already grabbed over 1.7 million likes and 10,000 comments. But most followers on Instagram claimed that she didn't deserve a compliment for the post.

Last week, the public slammed the rapper on social media, calling her freestyle for the cipher just trash and insulted her performance. Some said Leray was even worse than Lil Mosey, who appeared a few years ago, while others insulted her for twerking towards the end of the video.

One of her Instagram fans on IG commented, "Shaking yo ahhhh don't solve problems," ending the message with a laughing emoji while another said, "This ain't gone save you from dat freestyle we see wat you doing..."

Despite Leray's best attempts to wow her fans with her sexy photo, it appears that her recent performance has made it difficult for her to pass the mark. Ever since Coi Leray's horrible XXL freestyle performance, she has been receiving an overwhelming amount of toxicity on social media platforms.

Coi Leray's Nude Mirror Selfie

Rapper Coi Leray recently shared a risque mirror selfie on Instagram, leaving very little to the imagination of her fans. The popular rapper stunned her 4.9 million Instagram followers with the naked photo that raked over 1.2 million likes and views within a short time.

Coi Leray Talks About 2021 XXL Freshmen

Speaking of the 2021 XXL Freshmen, the platinum-selling artist offered some insight from her perspective on how low-key the entire process had to be along the way. "This is some secret shit, y'all don't know about this shit," Coi said further adding, "XXL don't fucking tell us nothing, bro. They just tell you a time, show up, wardrobe, dressing room, whatever it is, but they don't tell you who's on there, like. They don't give you none of that shit."