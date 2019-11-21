Randy Orton will not leave the WWE in the near future. He has put an end to the rumours around him moving out of Vince McMahon's company on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast.

The Apex Predator of WWE has signed a five-year contract with the WWE and he is excited about it. On asking about teasing on social media about moving out of WWE to AEW, he said, Randy Orton claimed that he was just having "fun."

"I've been more so now than ever aware of other guys like Will Ospreay, and other guys that work with Cody Rhodes, and I'm watching a little more wrestling. I'm not in the WWE bubble as much as I've been for almost the past two decades, and I'm learning to appreciate other styles a little more instead of quickly seeing something that isn't how I would do it, or isn't how I would sell it, and I'm realizing that in it's own way, it's good," he said in the podcast.

Randy Orton adds that the latest development might upset some people, but he never had any intentions of bidding goodbye to WWE. "To me, it was about getting to a point where I'm happy and with what I'm doing to my body, the amount of time that I'm gone from my family - in the end, it's all going to be worth it. And that's where I'm at right now, so I'm definitely happy being a WWE Superstar," Orton concluded.

Orton signed a 10-year contract with the WWE in 2010 and it will expire in 2020. He had teased fans on Instagram earlier in a post where he was seen looking at a sign that read "Elite Level" with the caption, "tick tock tick tock." The 39-year old wrestler had tagged it to The Revival, Luke Harper, Elias, Riddick Moss, AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho in the post.

Later, Scott Dawson shared a picture of himself with Wilder and Orton and wrote, "What SHOULD'VE been! Thank you, Randy. We'll see ya down the road." Responding to the photo, Wilder had written, "What WILL be. Eventually. "On his turn, Orton replied, "2020."