The CEO of the Walt Disney Company's subscription-based video-on-demand service Hulu, Randy Freer is going to step down from his role. Freer took charge of the office in 2017 but will be joining others under direct oversight from Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International chairman Kevin Mayer.

It will be interesting to see what changes take place in Hulu, as it will be a part of a larger strategy now and not stand as a lone competitor to Netflix, as reported by Engadget reported on Saturday.

It is pertinent to note that Disney hasn't shied away from its plans to roll out Hulu in various international territories, along with its other streaming service, Disney+.

"I want to thank Randy for his leadership the last two years as CEO and for his collaboration the past several months to ensure an exceptionally bright future for Hulu," Mayer was quoted as saying by The Verge. The integration means Hulu executives will now report to Disney executives. Everything Hulu and streaming-at-large will now operate under Kevin Mayer, who heads up the division for Disney that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and now Hulu.