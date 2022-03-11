Randy Couple Caught Having Roadside Sex; Pictures Get Uploaded on Google Street View

A randy Australian couple was caught having roadside sex on Google Street View. The photos were taken by the Google Street View Van on Dukes Highway, outside of the Australian town of Keith.

Launched in 2007, the Google Street View is a technology featured in Google Maps and Google Earth that provides interactive panoramas from positions along many streets in the world.

Man Seen Drinking Beer as He Enjoys Romping Session

New York Post reported that the incident which took place on the highway between Adelaide and Melbourne, shows the couple getting frisky near their silver-colored BMW, parked on the roadside.

The woman is seen bent over the car's hood as her partner is positioned behind her with one hand on her hips while the other holding a bottle of beer. The woman dressed in a pair of skirt and white colored top is seen shocked as she becomes aware of being shot by the Google Street View Van. While she is seen waving a hand towards the van, her partner, oblivious of the happenings, continues to drink beer.

The outlet reported that according to South Australian law, public sex is punishable by a AUD $1,100 fine or up to six months in prison. The identity of the couple was not released. The outlet further reported that Google has removed the explicit images.

Images Resurface on Reddit

Daily Star reported that while the incident dates back to 2014, the images resurfaced on Reddit, causing them to go viral. The images were posted by u/DuhC0mmunity and appeared in the subreddit r/googlemaps shenanigans. "I found where these images were from," wrote u/DuhC0mmunity.

"At least they were being safe and pulled over!" commented a user.

"Best thing about south Australia is the highway outta there! May as well cop a root on it," wrote another.

"Nice one there 'vinnie', well done. I'm guessing they must have turned the car around to the other side of the road just for the occasion.

Either that or they drove the next 40 miles to Victoria in reverse and on the wrong side of the road. The position of the 'N' in the compass kind of gives it away.

Play on," commented a user.