Rami Malek has been receiving praise for essaying the role of Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury. Even the movie Bohemian Rhapsody has been winning many awards and going by the pace, Rami Malek will soon be regarded as a legend. But not all have been blown by Rami's performance, as his sister was in a state of shock after seeing her brother on-screen. Now, his on-screen girlfriend, she has revealed some 'bizarre, unnerving fact' about the actor that apparently made her feel awkward.

British actress, Lucy Boynton who played the love of Freddy's life (as was confessed by him on screen) was stoned when she saw Rami Malek prepare for the role. "It's the most exciting thing you can see as an actor to see that person disappear and become someone else. It's just completely magical and bizarre and unnerving."

Rami's preparation apparently was so intense and real that Boynton felt that she was spending more time with Mercury than Rami. Even Rami had a unique experience while playing the character.

In a recent interview, even Rami Malek was all praise for the rock legend. In the interview, he revealed that he didn't do justice to the character because of the huge following in so many countries. "Freddie Mercury is an icon and a hero to so many," he said, "I don't think I completely understood just how massive he is to so many people across the world."

After winning the BAFTA, Rami also revealed to the press how a small anecdote had changed his entire perception towards playing the legend's Live Aid concert. He revealed a conversation he had with Bob Geldof, the guy who was mainly responsible for bringing Queen together to that iconic stage.

In the interview to The Independent, Malek revealed, "I don't know if Bob Geldof will kill me for this but I saw him and met him last night.. What he said to me is he called Freddie and he told them, 'Freddie, I think that there's an event that was made especially for Queen and especially for you. And he goes, 'This audience is made for Freddie,' and Freddie said, 'What do you mean, darling? And he said, 'Well, it's the world,' and Freddie goes, 'I see what you mean."

The revelation goes on to show the dedication that the actor maintained during the making of the film.