Siruthai Siva seems to be continuing his tried-and-tested 'v' sentiment in his next film too. Yes, the director is rumoured to have opted for a title starting with the aforementioned letter, again.

If the rumours are to be believed, Siva has chosen Viyoogam as the title of his next movie with Rajinikanth. It is expected to be formally announced by the makers soon.

The titles of the director's last four movies (Veeram, Vedalam, Vivegam and Viswasam) have started with the letter 'v. ' Hence, it has not come as a surprise to the cine-goers.

Siruthai Siva is considered one of the successful filmmakers in Kollywood after delivering three hits out of his last four films. His ability to pick commercially-workable subjects have been the highlight of his success.

Sun Pictures has come forward to fund the movie. It is the third movie to be produced by Kalanidhi Maran-owned company after blockbuster Enthiran – The Robot and Petta, which hit the screens for Pongal 2019.

It is said to be a rural entertainer in which Jyothika and Keerthy Suresh are doing the female leads. As per the rumours, the Siruthai Siva-directorial will take off on 12 December on the occasion of the superstar's birthday.

The untitled movie will hit the screens for Diwali 2020.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is busy with the shooting of his next movie Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The Tamil superstar will be seen in the role of a cop in the action thriller in which Nayanthara is the female lead, while Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will be doing the role of a villain.

Darbar will hit the screens for Pongal 2020.