Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Darbar is progressing at a brisk pace, with nearly 80% completed and giving scope to advance its release date this year itself. The production house is reliably considering three new release dates.

The original plan was to release Darbar for Pongal 2020. The shooting was commenced in April and the makers did not want to complete the shooting in a hurry. The latest reports coming from the rumour mills say that the movie has not met with any unforeseen delays. Indeed, a majority of the portions has been completed well before the stipulated time.

Going by the reports, 80 per cent of the shooting is completed and Rajini's portion is expected to be wrapped up by the second week of August. The patchwork and remaining works are likely to be completed in two weeks. The full-fledged post-production work will take place in September and October, 2019.

As a result, the makers are considering three dates – Diwali (October last week), Rajinikanth's birthday (December 12) and Christmas (December 25). With Vijay's Begil scheduled for release for Diwali, the Rajinikanth-starrer has a strong chance to hit the screens towards the end of the year.

If it turns out to be true, another set of posters from Darbar are expected to be out in the month of July, according to some Tamil industry sources in Chennai.

The shooting of Darbar is being done in Mumbai. Transgender actress Jeeva has just joined the shoot. The AR Murugadoss-directorial film has Nayanthara playing the female lead.