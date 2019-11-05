The makers of Rajinikanth's Darbar have opted for an interesting date for the launch of its motion poster. Well, it will be out on Kamal Haasan's 65th birthday (7 November) at 6 pm.

Riaz K Ahmed, Rajinikanth's manager, announced the news on Twitter and said that the makers will be launching the motion poster of four versions (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi) on Thursday, 7 November.

He wrote, "Let the countdown begin! The Much Awaited Motion Poster of #SuperstarRajinikanth's #Darbar to be out on Nov 7th, 6 pm by the Top celebrities of the Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam film industry. Darbar Counting Starts #DarbarMotionPoster @rajinikanth @ARMurugadoss. [sic]"

Is the date chosen to celebrate the friendship of Kamal and Rajinikanth? The answer is yet to be known, but the speculations have already excited the fans of both the stars.

Rajinikanth plays the role of a cop in Darbar. A couple of his photos were released earlier and met with good response. Notably, the poster in which he is seen flexing his muscle has impressed his legion of fans.

Coming to the heroine, Rajinikanth is romancing Nayanthara in Darbar. They had earlier worked together in blockbuster movie Chandramukhi.

Whereas Darbar is AR Murugadoss' first movie with Rajinikanth. The director had delivered many hit action movies with much younger heroes that include Vijay, in the past. The fans are now curiously looking forward to see how he is going to present the Tamil superstar in the Lyca Productions-funded project.

Darbar has the music of Anirudh Ravichander, which is his second film with Rajini after Petta. The film has Santosh Sivan's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing.

Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar will be seen in important roles in the flick. Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and many others are part of the flick.