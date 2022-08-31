Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd. (RAPL Group's) unique steps to tackle Alcohol, Nicotine & Drugs Addiction in the country

RAPL group has treated more than 20 lakh people who were addicted to drugs and are now doing remarkably well and are in the process of doing the same in around 22 countries around the world.

In the present era, the habit of consuming things injurious to health is being seen the most, in which the number of people who drink alcohol is the highest, while addiction is becoming fatal in the country. Most youths are falling prey to this in India. According to the National Crime Records Bureau in the country, between 2017-19, more than 2,300 people died in India due to excessive intoxication, with the highest number of people in the age group of 30 to 45 years.

Group founder Dr S.D. Chopdar rekindles the flame of drug addiction.

Dr Sattar Diwan, Director of RAPL Group and the industrious son of Dr S.D. Chopdar, always emphasizes that this humble seed to counter this threat of addiction was a result of the research which came from the painstaking and sleepless nights spent by Dr S.D. Chopdar, meticulously prepared a team of paramedics and started treating people with this ayurvedic formulation. Taking this first step in the field of Ayurveda to free the youth of the country from drug addiction, this team took a pledge to give a new life to these addicts through Ayurveda and destroy the root cause of this menace. As a result, about 20 lakh people in the country have been freed from many types of intoxication.

Every year, around 2100 free drug de-addiction camps are organized with the sole intention of moving towards a drug-free India or a Nasha Mukt Bharat.

Dr Sattar Diwan shares the very essence of this campaign in which Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd. Group is currently working with more than 65 thousand doctors in the country and has set up an elaborate network of de-addiction centers all over India. This unique formulation for de-addiction is purely based on natural herbs, the extract of which is used to prepare the same. Dr. Sattar Diwan also highlighted that according to the figures for 2017, available as records in India, more than 2300 deaths in the country were caused by the consumption of drugs, mostly by youths. Similarly, during this period, a maximum number of 338 deaths occurred in Rajasthan State, which has been RAPL's home base. Every year, more than 2100 free medical camps are organized with the collaboration of private medical practitioners who have also played a supporting role in this holy campaign.

The RAPL Group has increased the value and the result-oriented role of the Indian Ayurveda system in the world.



In the year 1998, to give more contribution and thrust towards this campaign, Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd. established a corporate office in Mumbai. Mr Salim Diwan (Management and Law Graduate) of Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd. (RAPL Group) took up this campaign most professionally and elaborately by establishing a huge supply chain to cater to a challenging army of 65,000 doctors in the country. Besides keeping in terms with the norms of the World Health Organization (WHO). This unit has been carefully established and meets international standards in India and is at present manufacturing 400 types of medicines for various indications. The goal of making the world drug-free has now taken shape not only in India but across various countries.

Mr Salim Diwan also travelled to many countries in the world, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Gulf countries, London, Germany, and Australia, to reach out to the needy and addicted people to help and cure them through these unique Ayurvedic formulations.

6 crore people in India receive free medicines for joint pain, asthma, diabetes, and addiction treatment.

Mr Salim Diwan also states that more steps have been taken for the disease-free India campaign across the country, under which, in the coming months, about 6 crore patients in the country who are in dire need of medication and suffering from all types of ailments will be catered to through these free Ayurvedic medical camps. These camps will provide free medicine for common ailments that are prevalent throughout the world, such as pain, asthma, diabetes, drug addiction, and many others.

All these various types of medicines and formulations are based on multiple herbs and have natural ingredients from mother nature's lap, thus having no side effects even in prolonged use whenever necessary.

