Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Private Limited Brings Indian Ayurvedic Wellness to Jordan

Mumbai: With 70 years of dedication to Ayurveda, Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Private Limited (RAPL) has become a prominent force in spreading Ayurvedic healthcare beyond India's borders. The company's mission to promote a healthy, addiction-free society aligns with national movements like "Rog Mukt Bharat" and "Nasha Mukt Bharat."

Taking Ayurveda to the Global Stage

For over 16 years, RAPL has led Ayurvedic initiatives in Jordan, now collaborating with 6,300 Jordanian doctors to enhance access to Ayurvedic healthcare.

Community Wellness Camps

RAPL's 2,100 medical camps across India have inspired similar camps in Jordan, covering areas like addiction recovery, joint pain, asthma, and diabetes. These camps, hosted at doctors' clinics, offer free Ayurvedic treatments, bringing traditional Indian healing to Jordanian communities.

Success Stories in Jordan

Dr. Maroosi, a Jordanian general physician, has been successfully using RAPL's Surari Churna for six years, helping over 300 patients combat addiction.

RAPL's Global Reach

Managing Director Salim Diwan emphasizes that RAPL supports 160,000 Ayurvedic practitioners in India and exports to nearly 70 countries, including the USA, Ghana, and the Middle East.

Global Health Campaigns for Wellness

RAPL's "Nasha Mukt Global" and "Rog Mukt Global" campaigns seek to revive and popularize Ayurveda on an international scale, fostering holistic wellness and disease prevention.

Commitment to Ayurvedic Health and Community Service

RAPL's core mission is service through Ayurveda, making it a symbol of compassionate healthcare worldwide. Their unique approach has cemented RAPL as a trusted name in global Ayurvedic healthcare.