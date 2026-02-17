Rainy Days Expected in Singapore Before Drier Conditions Return in Late February

Singapore residents should keep their umbrellas close at hand in the second half of February, with moderate to heavy thundery showers forecast on some days.

In its fortnightly advisory issued on Monday, February 16, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said showers are likely over most parts of the island during the afternoons and evenings in the first few days of the period.

Conditions are expected to turn relatively drier thereafter, although brief and localised thundery showers may still occur on several afternoons.

The prevailing north-east monsoon conditions are set to continue, with low-level winds blowing mainly from the north-west or north-east. MSS said total rainfall for the second half of February is forecast to be near average across most parts of the island.

Daily maximum temperatures are expected to range between 32 deg C and 33 deg C on most days, with temperatures possibly reaching around 34 deg C on a few days.

Looking back at the first half of February, MSS noted that north-east monsoon conditions brought more wet weather compared with the previous fortnight. Localised and short-duration showers were recorded on several afternoons.

The heaviest rainfall during the period occurred on February 5, when widespread thundery showers affected many areas. Around the Jurong Pier area, daily total rainfall reached 108.6mm.

Temperatures in the first fortnight generally ranged between 32 deg C and 33 deg C. The highest temperature recorded was 34.7 deg C at Jurong Island on February 4.

Despite the bouts of heavy rain, overall rainfall across Singapore in the first half of February was below average. The Bedok North area registered rainfall 88% below average, while the Jurong Pier area recorded rainfall 89% above average.