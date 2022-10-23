Rainer Schaller Feared Dead; Plane Carrying Gold's Gym Owner, 5 Others Crashes Off Costa Rica

Gold's Gym owner Rainer Schaller is feared to have died in a small plane crash in Costa Rica. Schaller, who owns the German fitness studio and other chains, was listed onboard the private jet that crashed while traveling from Mexico to Limon. At least six people were killed including Schaller in the crash.

Schaller's partner Christiane Schikorsky, their children, and a fitness trainer were also passengers on the flight, piloted by a Swiss national. The wreckage of the aircraft was located in the ocean 17 miles from Limon airport. Two bodies, along with luggage, have been recovered but the bodies haven't been identified yet, reported New York Post.

Plane Carrying Schaller Crashed

The Italian-made Piaggio P180 Avanti, a nine-seater plane, had lost communication with Barra de Parismina's control tower in the evening nearly at 6 pm.

Schaller is the founder of the RSG Group, which runs over a dozen gym chains and multiple lifestyle brands. Apart from Gold's Gym, the group also owns John Reed and McFit, which is the largest fitness chain in Germany and has more than 200 centers in Germany. The fitness chain, which has more than 1.4 million members, also has centers in Austria, Italy, Poland, and Spain.

Schaller Founded RSG Group

The Gold's Gym was acquired by RSG in 2020 following its request for bankruptcy due to the pandemic. Vice Minister of Public Security Martin Arias stated that 'twenty-eight kilometers from the LimÃ³n airport, in the Caribbean Sea, the wreckage was located that apparently indicates that it is the aircraft.'

McFit spokeswoman Jeanine Minaty said the fitness company's founder and CEO Schaller was on the plane. His partner Christiane Schikorsky was also on board, along with their children. Another man was also reportedly with the family, reported DW citing Bild.

Reports claimed that Schaller's net worth in 2019 was estimated at around $246 million.