The Tom Clancy Series doesn't look like it's slowing down anytime soon. With "Rainbow Six Siege" being one of Ubisoft's most successful games ever, fans are wondering what's next for the series.

The answer is "Rainbow Six Quarantine." Ubisoft's E3 Press Conference gave fans quite the surprise when they unveiled "Rainbow Six Quarantine" and gave them a first look at the entirely new game. They recently released a trailer for the brand-new game, which you can watch below:

The trailer alone sent fans into a frenzy, especially with the appearance of Ela, one of the operators in Rainbow Six Siege. The game's trailer gave off major "Left 4 Dead" vibes with the tense atmosphere and the fear that unknown threats lurk around every corner.

What is "Rainbow Six Quarantine"

"Rainbow Six Quarantine" is the newest game in the Tom Clancy franchise and is a stand-alone spin-off to "Rainbow Six Siege." It is set several years after the "Rainbow Six" series, in the future. After an unknown alien parasite is let loose on Earth, Rainbow Operators must drop into quarantine zones to face off against the mutating threat. Instead of having a PvP playstyle like its predecessor "Rainbow Six Siege", "Rainbow Six Quarantine" will be PvE. The game will be a cooperative experience and will feature groups of three players going against the environment and AI enemies.

Gameplay

Since "Rainbow Six Quarantine" is going to be PvE, fans can expect that it will be unlike the other "Rainbow Six" games. It will feature an entirely new co-op campaign, though there's been no word as to how many mission there will be. Players will be expected to storm into quarantine zones all over the country, and use tactical strategies to take out the infected AI enemies. Operators from "Rainbow Six Siege" will be in Quarantine as they face off against the unfamiliar threat. The gunplay and combat is expected to be rather similar to that of "Rainbow Six Siege."

Lead game designer, Bio Jade, has also confirmed that "Ela" and "Vigil" will be in "Rainbow Six Quarantine." You can watch her discuss the game below:

Operation Chimera

Operation Chimera was a limited-time event released for "Rainbow Six Siege" back in 2018. The event is very similar to "Rainbow Six Quarantine" as both pit operators against infected AI enemies. While Ubisoft hasn't stated whether or not "Rainbow Six Quarantine" is directly connected to Operation Chimera, they at least confirmed that it was heavily inspired by it:

"Last year's Outbreak event in 'Rainbow Six Siege' was the spark that ignited passions within this group, and they've come back now, a year later, with a truly incendiary vision: a deep, radically re-designed, full game experience."

When Can I Play It

"Rainbow Six Quarantine" is expected to release for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 sometime in early 2020. As of right now, pre-ordering cannot be done yet.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.