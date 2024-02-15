Raffaello Follieri: A Visionary Entrepreneur Leading the Green Energy Transition

Raffaello Follieri stands as a prominent figure in the realm of finance and entrepreneurship, with a remarkable track record spanning various industries. As an Italian businessman with a residency in Saudi Arabia, Follieri's journey is characterized by innovation, strategic foresight, and a commitment to sustainable development.

With a solid educational foundation from the prestigious University of Roma La Sapienza, Follieri embarked on a career marked by notable achievements. His early experiences in the investment banking industry honed his skills in negotiation, management, strategic planning, and leadership, laying the groundwork for his future endeavors.

In 2002, Follieri co-founded the Follieri Group alongside his father, venturing into the real estate investment fund sector in the United States. This initiative marked the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey, setting the stage for his subsequent ventures in various domains.

Throughout his career, Follieri has demonstrated a keen business acumen and a knack for identifying emerging market opportunities. His tenure as CEO of F Holding UAE/Follieri Capital Limited since 2012 underscores his commitment to driving growth and innovation in the energy sector. Under his leadership, the Follieri Energy Group has emerged as a leading player in the green energy space, operating across Italy, Greece, and the Middle East.

Follieri's vision for the Follieri Energy group revolves around facilitating the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, with a particular focus on electric vehicle (EV) chargers and hydrogen technology. His strategic initiatives have propelled the company to success, with a market capitalization of 150 million Euros and a robust portfolio of petrol stations and storage facilities.

In April 2022, Follieri demonstrated his astute business prowess by divesting his minority shareholdings in BLS LTD, a prominent shipping company, for a staggering 1.5 billion Euros. This strategic move exemplifies Follieri's ability to capitalize on lucrative opportunities and maximize shareholder value.

Furthermore, Follieri's foray into rare metal trading has cemented his reputation as a pioneer in the global commodities market. With control over eight percent of the rare earths market and products valued at approximately 30 billion Euros, he has established himself as a formidable force in this specialized sector.

Notably, Follieri's strategic maneuvering in the aftermath of the Ukrainian war and subsequent embargo on Russian traders has earned him the moniker 'king of rare earths.' His ability to navigate complex geopolitical landscapes and capitalize on shifting market dynamics underscores his resilience and adaptability as a business leader.

Looking ahead, Follieri remains steadfast in his commitment to expanding the Follieri Energy group's footprint across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. With aspirations to list the company on the London Stock Exchange within the next three years, he is poised to usher in a new era of sustainable energy solutions and drive positive change on a global scale.