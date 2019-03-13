Former world number one Rafael Nadal has gone on to reveal his calendar and explained which are the big ATP events he will miss as per his calendar.

The 17 time Grand Slam winner will miss the Miami Open in March and the Madrid Open that is scheduled in the month of May. Rafael Nadal's main aim is keep himself fully fit and he has to manage his calendar very well due to his age. The Spaniard is currently 32 and will grow a year older in June.

"Now I am in Acapulco and my priority is to be healthy. Now, if I make you a safe calendar, and I have no setbacks, in my mind, there are at 100% Indian Wells, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Rome and French Open. This is what I have on my calendar, like I say, at 100% for the logic of weeks. Then it will depend on the results and physical feelings..." said Rafael Nadal during an interview with ABC, as reported by the Tennis World USA.

As age progresses, it is difficult to remain at the top shape throughout if one does not maintain their calendar. Rafael Nadal says he does not recognises on a daily basis that he is growing old.

"I do not notice it on a daily basis, not too much. What's the truth is that when you go analyzing the things that go on, you realize that you had more problems than the ones you wanted," said Rafael Nadal

"The last year, without going too far. You have moments where, when you go through so many things, you get tired. But luckily I keep the excitement alive, I keep the desire to go training and I enjoy a lot. Especially when I am doing well, clear," he added.

Rafael Nadal also spoke about the importance of having a very good mental strengthen to support the body.

"It depends. If the body does not let the mind act, you cannot do more. In some ways that's true. The mind helps you coming back with energy and willingness and keep the excitement. I worked on it a lot as a kid, now I do not. Everyone works their mind on a daily basis. I think that you have time for everything in life. But I train and then I do things I want to, without forgetting the first one," said Rafael Nadal.