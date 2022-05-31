Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, French Open 2022 Quarter-Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch

Rafael Nadal, the 21-time Grand Slam winner and 13-time French Open champion will face stiff competition from World No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Roland Garros for a place in the French Open 2022 semifinal. Needless to say, Tuesday will see some of the best tennis action as Nadal takes on Djokovic at Roland Garros in Paris, France in the all-important quarter-final.

The clash between the two tennis aces is all the more intriguing because it's so early in the tournament as not too many had expected a quarter-final clash between them. While Nadal will try to secure a step toward his quest for the 14th French Open title, the Serb will look to draw level with Nadal on the men's record 21 Grand Slam titles this week. Here's how to watch the Djokovic vs Nadal quarter-final live stream from anywhere in the world.

Clash of the Titans

Djokovic vs Nadal match will be in a true sense the clash of the Titans. With 41 Grand Slam titles split between the two, both Nadal and Djokovic will try to better their record.

Nadal is the main reason the Serb has only won the French Open twice, with the Spaniard having beaten Djokovic on seven occasions at Roland Garros. However, even then, no one is a clear favorite this time.

Nadal hasn't had the easiest of draws in the tournament so far but goes into the quarter-final with a lot of confidence after securing a victory in a five-set thriller against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard beat the Canadian (3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3) in a fourth-round match that last for 4 hours and 21 minutes.

Djokovic, also the defending champion, so far, has had a great tournament. He progressed to the quarterfinal via a straight-set victory over Diego Schwartzman. The 20-time Grand Slam-winning Serb beat the Argentine (6-1, 6-3, 6-3). Moreover, Djokovic has won all 12 sets he's played in the tournament.

Old Rivalry

On the court, the two best players of the era, together with Roger Federer, have had a long rivalry. In fact, in recent years, the three have competed for the most Grand Slam titles. At the start of 2022, the three were tied with 20 Grand Slam titles each.

The match between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on Tuesday will be the 59th time the two greats have met. The majority of the Roland Garros faithful will undoubtedly save their cheers for Nadal under the floodlights of Court Philippe-Chatrier but Djokovic is also in great form.

When and Where

The Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic will be played on Tuesday at Court Philippe Chatrier in Roland Garros, Paris, France. The exact time of the match hasn't been announced by is expected to start at 8:45 pm local time, while it will 7:45 pm BST / 2:45 pm ET (Tuesday) and 12:15 am IST/4:45 am AEST (Wednesday).

How to Watch

Fans in the UK can watch the match on Eurosport channel, while Channel 9's 9Gem will air the French Open 2022 live and free in Australia, France and Austria.

In the United States, Peacock is showing bulk of the 2022 French Open, although there's some coverage on the Tennis Channel and NBC, too.

In India fans can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All the games will be aired live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX SD/HD.

In Canada, the match will be telecast live on TSN.

How to Live Stream

UK: The Nadal vs Djokovic French Open 2022 Quarter-Final match can also be live streamed. Discovery+ has the live streaming rights of the match in the UK.

United States: Those in the United States can watch the live stream on Peacock TV online. If you want a more complete streaming option than Peacock, Sling TV is a competitively cost OTT streaming service that carries NBC in select cities as part of its Sling Blue package. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC in select markets is FuboTV.

Australia, France, Austria: Fans Down Under can watch the match on 9Gem and the 9Now online service for free.

Canada: Fans who don't have cable can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis.

India: In India, the match can also be live streamed using Sony LIV app or website with a premium subscription.