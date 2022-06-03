Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev French Open 2022 Men's Semi-Final Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match Online

Rafael Nadal is on a high after beating Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. He will now take on Germany's Alexander Zverev in the first of the two semifinals at French Open 2022 on Friday with the aim of keeping alive his bid for a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title. Zverev, on the other hand, is brimming with confidence after beating Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals and will look for his first Grand Slam title.

Nadal looks confident for a record 14th title at the Roland Garros. However, it won't be that easy as third-seed Zverev is in great form and has every chance to spoil the birthday party for Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday. Here's how to watch the all-important French Open 2022 semifinal between Nadal and Zverev.

Aiming for a Win

Both Nadal and Zverev are in top form and have put on display some great tennis over the past two weeks. Nadal beat Djokovic in four sets in a grueling quarterfinal showdown on Tuesday night. The Serb entered the match without dropping a single set in the tournament, but Nadal produced some spectacular tennis to beat him.

Zverev, the reigning Olympic champion, will try to secure his first Grand Slam title. He is in tremendous form and a Grand Slam title will only add to his confidence. Nadal, on the other hand, is a veteran at the Roland Garros, having won the French Open a record 13 times.

However, Zverev should not be written off. The German has beaten Nadal on clay before and is more than capable of giving the Spaniard a run for his money. Nadal and Zverev have played against each other earlier too but that was a long time back.

The two last played at a Grand Slam in the third round of the Australian Open in 2017. That match was won by Nadal in five sets. However, things have changed a lot since then and Friday's contest is expected to be a great one.

When and Where

The semifinal match between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev will be the first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Rolland Garros, Paris on Friday, June 3. The match will start at 2.45 pm local time / 12.45 pm GMT / 8.45 am ET / 6.15 pm IST.

How to Watch

The match can be watched from anywhere in the world.

USA: Viewers can watch the match live on NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans can follow the proceedings on Eurosport, while Channel 9's 9Gem will air the French Open 2022 live and free in Australia, France and Austria.

India: Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All the games will be aired live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX SD/HD.

Canada: Viewers in Canada will be able to watch the match live on TSN & RDS.

How to Live Stream

The Nadal vs Zverev French Open 2022 Semi-Final match can also be live streamed.

UK: Discovery+ has the live streaming rights of the match in the UK.

United States: Those in the United States can watch the live stream on Peacock TV online. If you want a more complete streaming option than Peacock, Sling TV is a competitively cost OTT streaming service that carries NBC in select cities as part of its Sling Blue package. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC in select markets is FuboTV.

Australia, France, Austria: Fans Down Under can watch the match on 9Gem and the 9Now online service for free.

India: In India, the match can also be live streamed using Sony LIV app or website with a premium subscription.

Canada: Fans who don't have cable can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis.